April 01, 2019
Maine news you need to know for Monday

A herring gull perches atop a utility pole against a cloudless sky in Portland on Tuesday.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff
Updated:

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to the low 40s from north to south, breezy at times and with mostly sunny skies throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Penobscot County Jail guards sexually harassed their co-workers and kept their jobs

The Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.

–The Penobscot County Jail in Bangor found that at least five male guards either sexually harassed their female colleagues, created a hostile work environment, or otherwise failed to abide by the ethical standards required for their law enforcement positions in recent years, but allowed them to keep their jobs, according to information obtained through a public records request.

Records obtained by the BDN suggest that misconduct is more common than county officials publicly acknowledged in the past.

A Maine county hit hard by addiction is counting on police to help shift the focus to recovery

–A new collaborative of law enforcement agencies and community organizations in Knox County is hoping to better address how people who are struggling with addiction can get access to help. The Knox County Recovery Collaborative will officially launch next month.

Two years of roadwork are getting started in Hampden, but the results will be ‘huge’

The Maine Department of Transportation is preparing to seek bids for a project that will make numerous changes along a 1.73-mile section of U.S. Route 1A in Hampden, including replacing the Grist Mill Bridge over Souadabscook Stream and adding a sidewalk to the west side of the road.

–In two years, the runners, dogwalkers and other pedestrians of Hampden will have a new way to get around town: almost 2 miles of fresh sidewalk stretching along the west side of Route 1A from Western Avenue to Mountainview Drive. That’s some of the good news about the upcoming changes. But until the work is done, headaches will be in store for local drivers.

An Etna native is leading fellow cadets at West Point in an international military competition

–You’re carrying an M-4 rifle and a 45-pound rucksack. You’re leading 11 soldiers over mountainous, wet, heavily wooded ground strewn with rocks and cut by streams. You have to use your compass and map to maneuver your squad through the forest ― ground you’ve never seen before. Etna native Felix Thibodeau, a cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, will get to make the decisions that lead his team through that challenge at an international military competition next month.

Brooklin Inn’s new owners won’t mind if town’s social life revolves around their business

Jenny Lewandowski [dark hair] and Pi Piraeus prepare the Brooklin Inn for a June opening. Carpenter John Bemsheiner assisted.

–The new owners of the Brooklin Inn are two couples in their 30s. The husbands of the group are childhood friends who graduated from George Stevens Academy in 2000. As they prepare to open the inn for business in June, the couples are piecing together the property’s history.

A woman accused of manslaughter in a 2017 crash wants to suppress her blood-alcohol test results and statements she made to police

–Darlene Haslam, 54, of Eastbrook was indicted last year in Hancock County on charges of manslaughter, aggravated criminal operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants and driving to endanger. The charges, all felonies, stem from a Nov. 15, 2017, incident in the parking lot of the Eastbrook Community Center on Route 200, police have said. One of Haslam’s passengers, Trudy Pickard, died in the crash.

Do this: After a yearlong hiatus, Bangor’s comic con is back

Cosplayers gather in front of the Paul Bunyan statue, during the 2017 Bangor Comic & Toy Con.

–The organizers of the Bangor Comic and Toy Con pride themselves on the diversity of their lineup for the three-day festival set to start Friday at the Cross Insurance Center. Of course there will be the comic book artists and actors and performers from the worlds of sci-fi, horror and fantasy. But there will be several local twists, including a beer brewed specially for the event, and stars from the TV series “Twin Peaks” and the boy band *NSYNC.

In other news …

