Maine news you need to know for Monday

–The Penobscot County Jail in Bangor found that at least five male guards either sexually harassed their female colleagues, created a hostile work environment, or otherwise failed to abide by the ethical standards required for their law enforcement positions in recent years, but allowed them to keep their jobs, according to information obtained through a public records request.

Records obtained by the BDN suggest that misconduct is more common than county officials publicly acknowledged in the past.

–A new collaborative of law enforcement agencies and community organizations in Knox County is hoping to better address how people who are struggling with addiction can get access to help. The Knox County Recovery Collaborative will officially launch next month.

–In two years, the runners, dogwalkers and other pedestrians of Hampden will have a new way to get around town: almost 2 miles of fresh sidewalk stretching along the west side of Route 1A from Western Avenue to Mountainview Drive. That’s some of the good news about the upcoming changes. But until the work is done, headaches will be in store for local drivers.

–You’re carrying an M-4 rifle and a 45-pound rucksack. You’re leading 11 soldiers over mountainous, wet, heavily wooded ground strewn with rocks and cut by streams. You have to use your compass and map to maneuver your squad through the forest ― ground you’ve never seen before. Etna native Felix Thibodeau, a cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, will get to make the decisions that lead his team through that challenge at an international military competition next month.

–The new owners of the Brooklin Inn are two couples in their 30s. The husbands of the group are childhood friends who graduated from George Stevens Academy in 2000. As they prepare to open the inn for business in June, the couples are piecing together the property’s history.

–Darlene Haslam, 54, of Eastbrook was indicted last year in Hancock County on charges of manslaughter, aggravated criminal operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants and driving to endanger. The charges, all felonies, stem from a Nov. 15, 2017, incident in the parking lot of the Eastbrook Community Center on Route 200, police have said. One of Haslam’s passengers, Trudy Pickard, died in the crash.

–The organizers of the Bangor Comic and Toy Con pride themselves on the diversity of their lineup for the three-day festival set to start Friday at the Cross Insurance Center. Of course there will be the comic book artists and actors and performers from the worlds of sci-fi, horror and fantasy. But there will be several local twists, including a beer brewed specially for the event, and stars from the TV series “Twin Peaks” and the boy band *NSYNC.

In other news …

Maine

Maine regulators’ staff endorses $1 billion CMP corridor plan

Northern Maine ready for spring after 12 feet of snow

Police seize nearly 120 grams fentanyl in Maine Turnpike traffic stop

Bangor

Married couple who died together in a crash were ‘each other’s best friend’

World War II vet who magically fixed cars on Bangor TV commercials dies at 96

59-year-old suspect identified in Bangor credit union robbery

Business

Caribou race track is up for sale

You can order fried dough burgers and lobster popcorn at the Sea Dogs opener

Bait crisis could take the steam out of Maine’s lobster industry this summer

Politics

Maine GOP leaders launch a grassroots group to punch back at progressives

Mike Michaud among Mills’ picks to higher ed boards

Katahdin monument is ‘rock solid,’ interior secretary nominee says

Opinion

Let’s stop sabotaging the ACA and make it better instead

Legislature should reject national popular vote

Why income guarantees makes sense to reduce poverty

Sports

Why UMaine men’s hockey is struggling under Red Gendron

Husson plays longest baseball game in program history

Maine’s Clare Egan reconsiders decision to retire from biathlon

