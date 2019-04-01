Plywood-carrying train cars derail in Enfield

Three train cars carrying plywood derailed late Friday as they passed through Enfield, according to the railroad company, which is investigating the accident.

The cars derailed in the Penobscot County town at 5:05 p.m. Friday, according to Cynthia Scarano, executive vice president of Pan Am Railways.

They were part of a freight train that was heading in a westerly direction and had about 60 cars carrying a mix of products, including lumber, plywood, gypsum board and pulp, Scarano said.

No one was injured, but the company still has not been able to reopen that section of track because of the damage from the derailment, Scarano said. It also still has not been able to remove two of the train cars because they derailed into wet ground and large machinery is needed to lift them up.

Scarano said it usually takes a few weeks to investigate what caused a derailment and involves recovering a black box that is carried on trains. Among the factors they look at are the speed the train was traveling and the conditions of the track.