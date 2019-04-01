NH man fatally shot woman and then himself, authorities say

Authorities in New Hampshire believe a man shot and killed a woman, and then turned the gun on himself.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said autopsies were done on 51-year-old Brian McDonough and 41-year-old Alisa Mayo. They were discovered dead inside a home in Hollis on Saturday.

Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval determined that the cause of Mayo’s death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of her death was homicide. The cause of McDonough’s death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of his death was suicide.

Authorities said the two were known to one another and their bodies were found by police during a welfare check.

