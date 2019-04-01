Texas man wanted on sex crimes charge arrested in Northport

A Texas man accused of committing sex crimes against a minor was arrested Sunday in Northport.

James M. Helms, 45, has been living in Maine for the past year and working as a handyman along the midcoast. The Maine State Police, working with the Texas Rangers, arrested him at a house where he has been staying on Route 1 in Northport, according to Maine Department of Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Helms fled from Brownwood, Texas, where Texas Rangers were investigating allegations of sex crimes involving a minor, McCausland said.

Brownwood is about 130 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

The Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit will conduct a search of three cellphones seized from Helms during his arrest, McCausland said.

Helms is being held on a fugitive from justice charge at the Waldo County Jail in Belfast. He will face charges related to alleged sex crimes when he returns to Texas, McCausland said.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.