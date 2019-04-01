Hancock
Group looks for citizen scientists to track Maine’s smelts

Courtesy of Downeast Salmon Federation
Downeast Salmon Federation is seeking help from anglers to document the health of the smelt fishery in Hancock and Washington counties.
The Associated Press

An environmental advocacy group in rural Maine is looking for volunteers to collect data about smelts, which are tiny fish that have been subject to new protections in the state in recent years.

Maine has tightened fishing restrictions on smelts in an attempt to improve the health of the fish’s populations. The Downeast Salmon Federation said it’s seeking citizen scientists to help monitor sea-run smelt populations and identify smelt habitat in Down East Maine.

The organization said the project will extend from the Bagaduce watershed, in the area of Penobscot and Castine, to the Canadian border. Smelt runs typically happen from early April to May.

The group said it’ll hold a smelt monitor training session on April 13 at a fish hatchery in Columbia Falls.

 


