April 01, 2019
Several major airlines ground planes across US because of software problem

Julio Cortez | AP
A Southwest Airlines jet moves on the runway as a person eats at a terminal restaurant at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Jan. 25, 2019. A technical outage is impacting major airlines and causing flight delays that may lead to a ripple effect throughout the day. The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that several airlines were dealing with computer issues. Dan Landson of Southwest Airlines said there was an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning. There are delays already at airports in Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami and Detroit. The airline anticipates scattered delays.
Dana Hedgpeth and Patricia Sullivan, The Washington Post

Several major airlines across the country grounded their planes Monday morning because of an outage with a software system.

Greg Martin, a spokesman for the FAA, said the problem was with a system called Aerodata that’s produced by a vendor to track weight and balance of a plane. It’s used in flight planning.

Martin said the impact was “minimal” in terms of the number of planes. It affected several airlines, including Southwest, Delta, Jet Blue, according to airline officials.

“It was out earlier this morning and it should be back very quickly,” Martin said of the Aerodata system.

Southwest said it had an “internal ground stop” for about 40 minutes and that “scattered flight delays are anticipated.” It advised customers to check its website for updates.

Delta said in a statement that some of its connecting flights were impacted. “No cancellations are expected due to the issue and our teams are working to resolve some resulting delays,” the Delta statement said.

Just after 8 a.m., FlightAware.com said about 100 flights were late or cancelled at Baltimore-Washington International, Dulles International, and Reagan National airports.

 


