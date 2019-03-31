Waterville man accused of stabbing man 5 times in Somerset County

A Waterville man was arrested early Saturday morning after police say he stabbed another man five times in the face, throat, arm and back of the head during an altercation in Detroit.

Michael Greenlaw, 41, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, a Class A felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison, according to Somerset County sheriff’s Chief Deputy James Ross. He is being held at Somerset County Jail in Madison on $50,000 cash bail.

The alleged altercation happened on the River Road in Detroit, where police were summoned about 2 a.m. Witnesses told a deputy that Greenlaw had stabbed the victim during an argument before fleeing the scene, according to Ross.

Ross did not indicate what led to the alleged stabbing nor what kind of sharp object was used.

Police carried out “an extensive search” for Greenlaw and found him at someone else’s home, sitting on the floor and apparently intoxicated, according to Ross.

“Greenlaw submitted to arrest without incident and during the interview with the Deputy made admissions to the incident but refused to give a full statement,” Ross said.

Ross did not indicate the condition of the victim, but said that he was going “in and out of consciousness” when police found him and was taken to Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield.