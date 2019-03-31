Portland
March 31, 2019
Portland

Pedestrian struck by car in Portland

CBS 13 | BDN
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A pedestrian was seriously injured when she was struck by a car Friday night in Portland.

A silver 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by Justin Zukowski, 23, of Portland struck a 21-year-old woman at the intersection of Franklin and Middle streets about 9:21 p.m., Portland police Lt. Aaron Pepin said Saturday.

The woman, whose identity is being withheld pending family notification, was seriously hurt, but Pepin said her injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The collision remains under investigation.


