2 men arrested after Lewiston drug raid

Two men face a slew of charges after a Friday night drug bust in Lewiston.

Lewiston police, with assistance from the FBI Safe Street Task Force, executed a search warrant at a Bartlett Street residence, where officers seized more than 100 grams each of heroin and crack cocaine, Xanax, more than $2,800 in cash, two assault rifles, two handguns, ammunition, scales and drug packaging material, according to Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre.

Jeramie Devanta, 24, of Wilmington, Delaware, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of heroin, aggravated trafficking of cocaine base, possession of schedule Z drugs and possession of firearms by a prohibited person, St. Pierre said.

He is being held on $200,000 bail at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

Eric Wayne Galarneau, a 33-year-old Poland resident who was also present during the raid, was arrested on five outstanding warrants, including failure to appear on a number of theft charges, unlawful possession of heroin and illegal possession of a firearm, according to St. Pierre.

Galarneau is being held on $10,500 bail at the Androscoggin County Jail.

St. Pierre said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.