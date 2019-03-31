3 books to read during rainy days this spring

Read

“The Hunt for the Mad Wolf’s Daughter,” by Diane Magras

It’s a Scottish medieval adventure. In the follow up to The Mad Wolf’s Daughter, young Drest’s adventure continues as she attempts to save Lord Faintree from his traitorous uncle who is trying to have him killed. Meanwhile, she’s also working to prove she deserves to be part of the war band, not left behind. My kids and I loved reading the first book in this series by Maine author Diane Magras. But the second was even better than the first (we all agreed). So much action, smart thinking and interesting situations. (middle grade)

“All the Wild Hungers,” by Karen Babine

Cancer is vicious. It worms its way into the flow of life and the tenor of relationships. And it’s scary. When Karen Babine’s mother is diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, she begins treatment and Babine begins to cook. Through vivid descriptions of searing meat and simmering bone broth, Babine aims to use food to heal and to soothe, even when her mother’s treatments render her unable to taste anything. This is an intimate portrait of food, family and illness. Worth a read for any daughter who has felt helpless as her mom fought cancer. (memoir)

[See all Bangor Metro stories]

“Robin Emery: Maine’s First Lady of Road Racing,” by Ed Rice

Bangor native Ed Rice met Robin Emery through the running circuit and befriended her. Now retired and living in New Brunswick, Canada, he shares a vivid and inspiring portrait of the woman who started running when it wasn’t something women did, and continues to 50 years later. A fun read, even for a non-runner like me. (biography)

— Sarah Walker Caron

Bonus: Listen

“The Big One: Your Survival Guide” podcast from KPCC

I like to get a good podcast playlist going before I start cleaning. It turns cleaning into an educational adventure, but it is not as distracting as, say, having the TV on in the background. My latest deep-clean podcast series was “The Big One: Your Survival Guide” from KPCC. It made me thankful to have moved from the tectonic West Coast back East (also, the storytelling is very compelling).

— Sam Schipani

This story was originally published in Bangor Metro’s April 2019 issue. To subscribe to the magazine, click here.