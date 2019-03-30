Hancock
Vehicle crash cuts power to 1,300 in Hancock County

Courtesy of Emera Maine
An Emera Maine truck in front of Graham Station in Veazie.
By Charles Eichacker, BDN Staff

More than 1,300 electricity customers lost power in Ellsworth, Trenton and Bar Harbor early Saturday morning after a vehicle struck a utility pole on Route 1 in Ellsworth then left the scene, according to Emera Maine spokeswoman Judy Long.

The power outage was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. and lasted roughly an hour.

Emera workers who investigated the outage found that the car crash had disconnected a guy wire — a cable that is usually meant to support a free-standing structure. The loose wire then became tangled with electric lines and cut power to the three towns, according to Long.

The utility was able to fix the damage and restore power by 5:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pole apparently left the scene without reporting the crash, Long said.

A dispatcher at the Ellsworth Police Department said the crash happened near Jordan’s Snack Bar on Route 1. A police supervisor did not immediately respond to a request for more information.


