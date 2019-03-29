UMaine baseball team continues America East play at Stony Brook

MAINE vs. STONY BROOK

Time, site: Saturday, noon; Sunday, noon, Joe Nathan Field, Stony Brook, New York

Records: UMaine 2-18 overall (1-1 America East); Stony Brook 11-8 (3-0 AE)

Series, last meeting: Stony Brook leads 51-32, Stony Brook 11-4 on 5/25/18

Key players, Maine: RC Cody Pasic (.275-0 homers-5 RBIs), RF Hernen Sardinas (.253-1 homer-7 RBIs), 1B Joe Bramanti (.250-1-8), DH Colin Ridley (.237-1-4), 3B Danny Casals (.226-2-3), 2B Caleb Kerbs (.203-0-4); Stony Brook: CF Michael Wilson (.468-5-23), 1B Chris Hamilton (.343-4-18), SS Nick Grande (.343-1-9), RC Brandon Alaimo (.314-1-6), 2B Brandon Janofsky (.268-1-8), C Sean Buckhout (.268-0-5)

Pitching matchups, UMaine: RH Nick Silva (1-3, 5.40 earned run average), RH Peter Kemble (1-3, 5.87), RH Cody Laweryson (0-2, 4.15); Stony Brook: RH Greg Marino (1-2, 6.67), RH Brian Hermann (3-1, 4.71), RH Brett Clarke (3-0, 2.40)

Game notes: The Black Bears will be eager to avenge two America East tournament losses to the Seawolves, 2-1 and 11-4, in Orono last season. Wilson has a 10-game hitting streak in which he has hit .528. He has seven hits in his past 11 at-bats, and is fourth in the country in batting average (.468) and seventh in slugging percentage (.821). Clarke has allowed only two earned runs over his past 14 ⅔ innings. Stony Brook has won 16 of the past 21 meetings. Silva was the America East Pitcher of the Week last week after throwing eight shutout innings in an 8-0 win over Binghamton. He walked three and struck out two. All-America East first-team selection Casals and second team pick Sardinas came to life at the plate last weekend. Casals went 3-for-7 and Sardinas went 4-9, and they each belted their first homer of the season.