Boston Red Sox
March 29, 2019
Boston Red Sox

Yawkey name pulled from ‘T’ station near Fenway Park

Chitose Suzuki | AP
In this April 10, 2007, file photo, a Yawkey Way street sign hangs on a pole outside Fenway Park in Boston. The street's name was changed to its original name, Jersey Street, because of concerns about racism displayed by former Red Sox owner Thomas Yawkey. The MTBA train station that stops there also is being renamed, to Lansdowne Station.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — First it was a street outside Fenway Park, now the name of former longtime Boston Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey is being removed from a commuter rail station.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said Thursday that Yawkey Station, used by many fans attending games at Fenway, will be renamed Landsdowne Station before the team’s April 9 home opener.

Under Yawkey, the Red Sox were the last major league team to field a black player, leading to allegations of racism. Yawkey died in 1976.

The city last year changed the name of Yawkey Way to Jersey Street at the request of current team owner John Henry.

In announcing the change, the MBTA made no reference to controversy surrounding Yawkey’s ownership, citing instead its policy of emphasizing local geography in naming stations.


