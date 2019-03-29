Investigator named Maine warden of the year

The Maine Warden Service honored warden investigator Josh Bubier, who works out of the Greenville office of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, as the 2018 game warden of the year during an awards luncheon in Winslow on Wednesday.

Bubier has been selected to be part of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, and assists in training at the Advanced Game Warden School. He’s also a mapper and planner for the agency’s incident management team.

The game warden of the year award is presented to a warden who has consistently displayed exceptional expertise in the areas of conservation law enforcement, management, and community and public relations.

Other awards handed out during the awards luncheon, which marked the warden service’s 139th anniversary:

Game warden supervisor of the year: Sgt. Aaron Cross of Morrill; Legendary game warden: Michael Eaton of Dover-Foxcroft, who served 36 years, most of which he spent patrolling the woods and waters of Piscataquis County; K9 search and rescue of the year award: Warden Jeremy Judd and K9 Tika of Mechanic Falls, for the rescue of a 58-year-old Sanford woman; K9 conservation case of the year award: Warden Lucas Bellanceau and K9 Breezy of Denmark, for their efforts gathering evidence in an illegal deer hunting case; Meritorious service awards: Warden Jeremy Judd of Mechanic Falls and Warden Kris MacCabe of Wilton, for their roles during the manhunt for the accused killer of a Somerset County deputy; Warden Lt. Dan Scott of Hampden for his courage in apprehending a motor vehicle thief near Husson College; Warden Joe Bailey of Milford for his initiative and courage while apprehending a Bangor thief; Exemplary service awards: Warden Michael Latti of Limerick and Penobscot Tribal Warden Logan Pardilla, for their teamwork in apprehending those responsible for illegally killing a moose near Eustis; Warden Kris MacCabe of Wilton for his investigation of a night hunting case in Phillips; Warden Lt. Adam Gormely of Durham for his leadership during an exhausting and emotional search and recovery of a boy who drowned in the Androscoggin River; Wardens Kim Bates of West Forks and Jason Voter of Cornville for their work in a complex bear hunting investigation; Warden Joe Lefebvre for his work investigating a fatal boating incident on Damariscotta Lake; Warden Sgt. Kris Barboza of Lovell, for handling various organizational details after the line-of-duty death of a Somerset County sheriff’s deputy; Warden Kale O’Leary of Ashland for outstanding law enforcement efforts; Warden Will Shuman of St. Albans for his efforts to apprehend international fish and game violators; Warden Josh Beal of Ripley for his relationship with district attorney’s office and apprehending intentional violators; Warden Lucas Bellanceau of Denmark for his role in the search and rescue of a father and 5-year-old daughter who were snowmobiling; Warden Chad Robertson for outstanding fish and wildlife law enforcement, and K9 search and rescue efforts.

Exemplary service awards for their roles in the April 2018 manhunt for the suspected killer of a sheriff’s deputy: Lt. Dan Scott, Lt. Kevin Adam, Sgt. Scott Thrasher, Sgt. Chris Simmons, Sgt. Terry Hughes, Sgt. Bill Chandler, Sgt. Alan Gillis, Chief Pilot Jeff Beach, Pilot Jeff Spencer, Cpl. John MacDonald, Cpl. Dave Chabot, Cpl. Andy Glidden, Investigator Josh Bubier, wardens Josh Beal, Chad Robertson, Will Shuman, Tom McKenney, Jared Herrick, Scott Stevens, Dave Simmons, Charles Brown, Chris Roy, Kim Bates, Justin Fowlie, Dave Ross, Carleton Richardson, Dan Christianson, Josh Polland, Harry Wiegman, Ethan Buuck, Joe Bailey, Doug Kulis, Brock Clukey, Pat Egan and Andrew Smart.

Maine Warden Association Merit Awards: Belgrade Fire Department, including Chief Dan McKenzie, Jim Reardon, Steve Smith and Danielle Bedard, for their service during the rescue of two snowmobilers who went through the ice on Belgrade Stream; Detective Maurice Drouin of Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office for assistance during a wildlife enforcement case; Dan Rinard, the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Maine Woods operations manager, for supporting search and rescue, outdoor education and public safety; Christian Jaques of St. George, Quebec, Canada, and Troy Haley of South Portland, for their efforts in helping to save the lives of two snowmobilers who had ridden into open water near Moose River.