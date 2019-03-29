Maine news you need to know for Friday

Good morning. Temperatures today will be in the high-40s with showers throughout the morning.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

–The 13-year-old student arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening violence at two Bangor schools faces a juvenile justice system that has rehabilitation, rather than punishment, as its sole goal. We don’t know yet when he’ll appear before a judge, but we do have a good idea of how his case will play out in court.

–Developer Paul Naron, who has been sparring with Belfast officials over proposed uses for a key piece of waterfront property, is encouraging his supporters to attend a public work session on Tuesday. At least one city councilor believes that’s undue pressure and inappropriate. At stake is a stretch of land that connects two key pieces of the Harbor Walk.

–Rams baseball coach Dave Morris and his staff emphasize developing good pitchers. That has helped the program achieve unprecedented success and send several talented pitchers to the college ranks. Now, Bangor seeks its sixth consecutive Class A state championship this spring after winning a record fifth title in 2018.

–The 15 people convicted of shoplifting attended a two-hour educational program dealing with issues related to substance use at the Bangor Area Recovery Network in Brewer. Everyone offered the chance to participate took District Attorney Marianne Lynch up on the offer.

–Over the next several weeks, folks across the state — especially those who live in rural areas where unpaved roads are plentiful — will find themselves dealing with one of Maine’s least-glamorous times of year: mud season.

–Without legislative approval and using $171,000 in existing funds, the Maine State Police bought six motorcycles toward the end of 2018, along with trailers for the new unit, which will largely be used part time for ceremonial purposes and to promote recruitment with limited operational use that could include work at parades and other congested scenes.

–This weekend, Too Late The Hero plays in Bangor, the Pete Kilpatrick Band takes the stage in Portland and it’s the final weekend to see Penobscot Theatre Company’s “Ripcord” at the Bangor Opera House.

In other news…

Maine

Fire damages Ellsworth apartment building, shuts down Route 1A

Maine’s top court rules you can’t pick seaweed without a property owner’s permission

Where to fish in Maine on opening day

Bangor

Maine has the nation’s highest rate of anxiety in children, report finds

Mainers involved with Special Olympics decry Betsy DeVos’ proposed funding cuts

New Penobscot Theatre season tells stories of Woody Guthrie and the opioid epidemic

Business

You can order fried dough burgers and lobster popcorn at next week’s Sea Dogs opener

Wifi use booms as part of downtown Waterville revitalization

Organic Maine seaweed firm wants to make your table salt obsolete

Politics

Without the revenue they want from Mills’ budget, Maine cities and towns renew push for local sales tax

Angus King joins Republicans to reject Green New Deal resolution

Emotions simmer during latest effort to expand access to abortion in Maine

Opinion

Football age limit bill thankfully falls flat in Augusta

Why Americans don’t trust vaccine makers

Donald Trump’s proposed federal cuts to libraries send the wrong message

Sports

UMaine basketball belongs to an exclusive club no team wants to be a part of

Robert Kraft’s attorneys challenge video taken at massage parlor

Mariners tag Sale and rout defending champion Red Sox 12-4