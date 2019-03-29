Maine news you need to know for Friday

Good morning. Temperatures today will be in the high-40s with showers throughout the morning.
This is what’s next for the 13-year-old accused of threatening violence at Bangor schools
–The 13-year-old student arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening violence at two Bangor schools faces a juvenile justice system that has rehabilitation, rather than punishment, as its sole goal. We don’t know yet when he’ll appear before a judge, but we do have a good idea of how his case will play out in court.
A fight that could block Belfast’s Harbor Walk appears headed to a nasty showdown
–Developer Paul Naron, who has been sparring with Belfast officials over proposed uses for a key piece of waterfront property, is encouraging his supporters to attend a public work session on Tuesday. At least one city councilor believes that’s undue pressure and inappropriate. At stake is a stretch of land that connects two key pieces of the Harbor Walk.
How focusing on pitching won Bangor High five straight Class A state titles
–Rams baseball coach Dave Morris and his staff emphasize developing good pitchers. That has helped the program achieve unprecedented success and send several talented pitchers to the college ranks. Now, Bangor seeks its sixth consecutive Class A state championship this spring after winning a record fifth title in 2018.
15 first-time shoplifters won’t have criminal records because of this new program
–The 15 people convicted of shoplifting attended a two-hour educational program dealing with issues related to substance use at the Bangor Area Recovery Network in Brewer. Everyone offered the chance to participate took District Attorney Marianne Lynch up on the offer.
How do you have fun during Maine’s mud season?
–Over the next several weeks, folks across the state — especially those who live in rural areas where unpaved roads are plentiful — will find themselves dealing with one of Maine’s least-glamorous times of year: mud season.
LePage found a way to create a state police motorcycle unit ‘out of nowhere’
–Without legislative approval and using $171,000 in existing funds, the Maine State Police bought six motorcycles toward the end of 2018, along with trailers for the new unit, which will largely be used part time for ceremonial purposes and to promote recruitment with limited operational use that could include work at parades and other congested scenes.
Do this: Your Maine weekend guide
–This weekend, Too Late The Hero plays in Bangor, the Pete Kilpatrick Band takes the stage in Portland and it’s the final weekend to see Penobscot Theatre Company’s “Ripcord” at the Bangor Opera House.
