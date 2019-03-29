March 29, 2019
Ira Rosenberg, whose car ads made him famous in Maine, dies at age 80

Courtesy of WGME
Ira Rosenberg, the local businessman known for owning a group of car dealerships in Maine, has died, according to online posts made by family members.
By CBS 13

On the ” Caring Bridge” site set up by family members, Ira’s son David Rosenberg wrote that his father died at 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

“Our family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes,” he wrote. “A kind, humorous, good-hearted man has gone on to join his ancestors. He will live on through the lives of all the people he positively impacted. Dad, thank you for everything. We love you.”

Rosenberg was the face of Prime Motor Group, and his appearances in television ads for decades made him a familiar face in southern Maine.

After more than 50 years in business, Rosenberg retired in October 2017 at the age of 80.

Rosenberg was also a veteran, spending 15 years in the Navy.

 


