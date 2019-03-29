Trial of Wiscasset woman accused of killing 4-year-old starts Monday

The trial of a Wiscasset woman charged with murdering her fiance’s 4-year-old granddaughter is scheduled to begin Monday morning at the Capitol Judicial Center in Augusta.

Shawna Lyn Gatto, 44, is charged with depraved indifference murder in the death of Kendall Chick at her grandfather’s home on Crickets Lane in Wiscasset on Dec. 8, 2017.

Gatto waived her right to a jury trial in August. Her case will be heard by Superior Court Justice William R. Stokes.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services placed Chick in the custody of her grandfather, Stephen Hood, and Gatto in January 2017.

Chick died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen, with “multiple blunt force trauma to [the] head” a contributory cause, state medical examiner Mark Flomenbaum wrote following an autopsy. According to his report, multiple contusions and lacerations of varying ages were found on Chick’s head, neck, legs and arms.

Gatto told Maine State Police detective Josh Birmingham she was Chick’s primary caregiver, that she was with her all day, was the only person alone with Chick, and that there had been “no bloodshed events” or injuries to the child all day, according to affidavits filed with the court.

Hood told Maine State Police detective Mark Ferriera that he did not see Chick before he left for work just before 6 a.m. that day or when he returned at 3:30 p.m. He said he worked in the bedroom and at around dusk went outside to bring in chickens. He said Gatto told him Chick was “in time-out in the bathtub,” and said the next time he saw Chick was after Gatto called his cellphone to tell him the child was unresponsive.

When he went inside and found her at about 4:30 p.m., Chick appeared to be dead, he told detectives, prompting him to call 911.

Wiscasset EMS arrived six minutes later and found her pale and cold to the touch.

Police found evidence of “trauma and subsequent cleanup” of blood in multiple rooms in the house, according to transcripts of interviews with the defendant by investigators, including Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Jared Mitkus.

Police found blood stains on the lower bunk bed in which Chick slept, on the bathtub in which Gatto said she left Chick, on a round dent in a wall in Chick’s bedroom consistent with the size of Chick’s head, on paper towels in a bathroom trash can and on a towel in the kitchen, among other places.

According to Birmingham, Gatto reported to him and other first responders that Chick “had been fine” 10 minutes earlier and that she had come back from getting a glass of chocolate milk and found her unresponsive.

A text from Gatto to her daughter-in-law just after 4:30 p.m. the day Chick died stated, “U need to get home now I think kendall is dead,” Maine State Police detective Ryan Brockway reported.

Hood reportedly told detectives that Gatto had asked him to spank Chick because she did not respond to punishment by Gatto, and that he would “often” be surprised by new bruises on Chick when he returned home from work.

In October, Stokes denied a motion by Gatto’s attorneys, Jeremy Pratt and Philip Cohen, to suppress all statements made to investigators following Chick’s death and before her arrest. Pratt had argued that Gatto was not read her Miranda rights and that statements by Gatto, including reference to “a head wound” and Chick being accident-prone, were made after she requested an attorney.

Assistant attorneys general Donald Macomber and John Alsop, who are prosecuting the case, have listed audio and video recordings of those interviews as primary evidence against Gatto.

Also included as evidence is Flomenbaum’s autopsy report in which he states that the injury to Chick’s abdomen “would likely cause death within one to 12 hours after infliction,” according to court documents.

Attorneys for Gatto and for the state declined to comment on the case.

The court has reserved four days for the trial.