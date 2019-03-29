Maine man convicted of killing his wife in 2004 dies in state prison

A Maine State Prison inmate serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter related to the death of his wife died on Thursday, according to Maine Department of Corrections officials.

Carl S. Dyer, 65, died at 9:18 p.m. on Thursday at the prison in Warren. The cause of his death was not immediately made public.

Consistent with policy, the Maine State Police and state medical examiner were notified of the death, but foul play or suspicious activity is not suspected, Maine Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty said in a news release.

In 2005, Dyer was convicted of manslaughter for the death of his wife at their home in Lee. On July 2, 2004, Dyer fatally shot his wife, Rosemarie Dyer, 52, in the thigh with a shotgun.

He was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for the crime. Dyer was scheduled to be released in May 2022.