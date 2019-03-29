Bath resident accidentally fires rifle into neighbor’s home, police say

A Bath resident accidentally fired a rifle into their neighbor’s home on High Street on Tuesday evening, Bath Deputy Police Chief Robert Savary told The Times Record.

Bath police originally received a complaint that someone threw a rock into a window just after 9 p.m. on March 26. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered it was a bullet rather than a rock, Savary said.

The gun went off in a bedroom, went through a window and across the street, and ended up in the door of neighbor’s mudroom, The Times Record reported.

Nobody was injured and all involved are cooperating, Savary said. Police are still investigating the incident, but Savary said he does not expect anyone to be charged.