Man in stolen car crashes into guardrails, SUV attempting to escape troopers, police say

A man driving a stolen car crashed into guardrails and an SUV while attempting to outrun police on the Maine Turnpike on Friday afternoon, according to Maine State Police.

The driver, 40-year-old Joseph Lawrence, was traveling at over 100 mph on the Maine Turnpike in York on Friday afternoon at the time of the crash, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police received multiple reports of an “erratic driver heading south,” McCausland said. Moments after catching up to Lawrence and attempting to pull him over, the car he was driving crashed not far from the York toll plaza.

The car also struck an SUV, and the driver, Daniel Belanger from Skowhegan, suffered minor injuries.

Lawrence is in “serious condition” and is being treated for head injuries at a Portsmouth, New Hampshire, hospital. He does not have a fixed address but is believed to be from the Bangor area. The stolen car is also from Bangor, according to police.

Police say Lawrence will face a number of charges once he recovers from his injuries.