Friday, March 29, 2019: Off your high horse, don’t encourage drug use, leading with national popular vote

Off your high horse

I join the many who have implored you to reinstate Non Sequitur, instead of goading us to cancel our BDN subscription.

It is high time you made the best of a poor decision when you removed Non Sequitur, and bring back Eddie and his lobster boat “Anoesis” (a bit of the Classics does no harm), and Flo in her Offshore Café with her pearls of wisdom which happily start our day. And please don’t force us to miss the 2nd installment of Genji and Nebbish in Non Sequitur’s weekend comic pages.

Now, off your high horse, and get with it!

Gary M. Boone

Presque Isle

Disaster capitalism

A look at Nordic Aquafarm’s proposed facility on California’s Samoa Peninsula is revealing. It looks out at Japan, thousands of miles away. Then look at the Nordic Aquafarms proposal on the Little River, far into the estuary and far away from deep water that Nordic earlier claimed was necessary.

Might Nordic have learned something from trying to locate their outflow into the much-enjoyed Belfast Bay? This bay is deep in one of the most significant and historically productive estuary systems on the eastern seaboard. Their California site is an old paper mill, not a beloved forest. The outflow pipe is already in place, not crossing citizen’s littoral zones.

Nordic hasn’t learned transparency however. The Humboldt Baykeeper environmental organization said the lease agreement hadn’t been made public prior to a recent public hearing. Nordic claims to have begun discussions with “local authorities and stakeholder groups” but not the public. This is the playbook of big box stores and large unpopular polluting industries. Nordic’s playbook is disaster capitalism — profiting from the collapse of marine ecology by further degrading it, then cornering the market with caged fish that never see the light of day.

Jim Merkel

Belfast

Leading with national popular vote

I am a lifelong Maine resident, and I urge my fellow Mainers to support LD 816, An Act To Implement the National Popular Vote for President of the United States.

I think the Electoral College is an outdated and undemocratic system. There is no reason we shouldn’t be electing our presidents by a nationwide popular vote. The candidate with the most votes in the entire US should win.

Of all the myths surrounding the National Popular Vote bill, perhaps the most pervasive is the false notion that this measure would diminish Maine’s voice in electing the president. The truth is exactly the opposite. By passing the National Popular Vote bill, the Maine legislature can make the voice of every Mainer louder and stronger in deciding presidential elections.

Under the current system, a Maine voter has a direct voice in selecting only 4 presidential electors. Under the National Popular Vote system, a voter in Maine acquires a direct voice over the election of at least 270 presidential electors — enough to elect a president.

Therefore, as our state motto “Dirigo” — I lead — directs, Maine should take a leadership role in bringing fairness to our presidential elections by adopting the National Popular Vote.

Jeffrey Smith

Swanville

Don’t encourage drug use

Maine and the nation are in the midst of a drug crisis. Marijuana is widely used and widely abused and it has been demonstrated to be a drug that many people use before they use another, more dangerous drug.

Maine has approved the recreational and medical use of Marijuana but there is much evidence that excessive Marijuana use is unhealthy and its overuse is problematic on may fronts.The widespread use of Marijuana is emblematic of a drug culture where more drug use for more reasons seems to be a developing norm.

It appears that the BDN, which has historically been a partner in the prevention of drug use and abuse and community issues that can adversely affect us all, has defaulted to encouraging and making light of the problems associated with substance abuse. Your recent online story, “ Watch these 2 guys get high and describe their new magazine all about Maine weed,” is regrettable in that it encourages drug use, seems aimed at vulnerable young people and supports the use of drugs and all its attendant problems. A community newspaper should print the news and hopefully support healthy approaches to community life. This story fails on both fronts.

Robert Dana

Bangor