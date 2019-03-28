Maine news you need to know for Thursday

Good morning. Temperatures today will be in the mid-4os throughout the state.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
‘You never think it can happen to your school’: Inside Bangor High’s 2-hour lockdown
–Marie Tessier thought a Wednesday morning meeting with her daughter’s teacher at Bangor High School would only run for a few minutes, so she left her dog Molly in her car. But Tessier ended up spending two hours in the building, sitting in complete silence on the floor of a chemistry lab as her daughter and other juniors hid behind lab benches after a 13-year-old’s social media threat prompted a school lockdown. Tessier had an inside view of the confusion that reigned Wednesday as Bangor’s schools spent much of the morning in lockdown mode.
Dozens of other Bangor parents have expressed frustration with how the city’s school department handled the threat, saying the district offered scant information about why all of the city’s public schools had been locked down or whether children should stay home.
The end is in sight, but Bar Harbor will have to deal with more major road construction this spring
–The stretch of Eden Street that has been dominated by construction crews, loud machinery and detour signs for the last two years will enter its third year of redesign when construction crews resume the ambitious $18.5 million project on Saturday. “It’s been like getting a root canal,” said a town councilor. “It’s got to happen, and it’s going to be awesome when it is done.”
How the ‘buy local’ trend is helping a Maine seed company grow
–A penchant for purple carrots and heightened influence in flowers among farmers market shoppers in Maine continue to fuel growth at Johnny’s Selected Seeds. Founded in 1973, the company is owned by its employees, who continue to grow in number as farms diversify their products and new home gardeners join the ranks of people thumbing through Johnny’s 244-page catalog. The company has grown steadily and now has more than 275 employees, of whom 185 are full time.
An organic seaweed firm wants to expand operations in Frenchman Bay
–Springtide Seaweed, a company founded in 2017, already operates a 35-acre cultivation site in the bay, off Preble Island in Sorrento. If it is granted a lease for a 20-acre site off Stave Island, it could triple the annual output of its finished, dry product to 75,000 pounds, according to company officials.
Melting snowbanks reveal humanity in discarded syringe tops, bags of poop
–It’s that time of year again. The snowbanks are retreating. Only a few dirt-encrusted sentinels remain crouched in shaded corners and alleys. The cold spring sun is doing them in, forcing them to surrender their winter secrets.
Late March is not a pretty time in the city but it’s a favorite. It’s time to wake up, get out and see what’s downtown on the ground. It’s fascinating stuff with mysteries and stories to unravel.
Educational farming exchange fills gaps, but not likely a solution for Maine farm labor shortages
–With shortages of farm labor across the state, many Maine farmers are wondering where they will get help for their farms. Programs like World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms (WWOOF) have helped fill some of the gaps of farm help in exchange for an educational experience, but the complex legal landscape and uncertain expectations of travelers complicates its place in the spectrum of labor.
Do this: Scope out your fishing spot for opening day
–The wait is nearly over. On Monday — April 1 — anglers will get to celebrate the traditional open-water opening day (if they can find open water) around the state.
Yes, there’s still plenty of ice on many lakes. But Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife fisheries biologists have shared a few choice locations with BDN readers to consider.
In other news…
Maine
Residents of this Maine town met for their final town meeting before deorganizing
The debate over proposed Belfast fish farm takes a turn toward civility
Police asking Mainers to turn in guns to be melted down, turned into garden tools
Bangor
13-year-old arrested after social media threat sends Bangor schools into lockdown
Police looking for male suspect after Bangor credit union robbery
People who were drinking with victims killed in Bangor box truck fire deny setting it
Business
Judge tosses final lawsuit against LL Bean return policy
Blue Hill wins $400,000 sidewalk grant, but the money won’t arrive for a few years
Maine animal medicine company has a plan to expand production of cattle treatment
Politics
LePage pardoned his late mentor’s grandson in closing days of his administration
Emotions simmer during latest effort to expand access to abortion in Maine
Janet Mills signs bill to protect hemp producers from confusion with marijuana
Opinion
Legislation shouldn’t be needed to end era of Native American mascots in Maine
The left is too invested in Russian collusion to let it go
Why I’m concerned about minimum wage increases
Sports
Hermon star among two more commits to Husson women’s basketball program
Boston’s David Price tabbed as No. 5 starter, may relieve opening day
NFL owners approve expanded use of instant replay to review pass interference calls
Comments