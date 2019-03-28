Police arrest 3, seize $10K worth of crack cocaine after Brunswick apartment search

Brunswick police and state drug enforcement agents arrested three people and seized $10,000 worth of crack cocaine after the search of a Perryman Drive apartment Wednesday night, police said.

Desiree Swisher, 36, of Brunswick, who police said is renting the apartment, was charged with possession of crack cocaine, while Unique Douglin, 33, of the Bronx, New York, was charged with trafficking crack cocaine, Cmdr. Scott Pelletier of the Brunswick police said Thursday.

Dale Havens, 39, was charged with a probation violation.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

The search of the Perryman Drive apartment Wednesday night came after “several months” of investigation by local police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Mid-Coast District Task Force, which Pelletier said discovered “a group of people” who transport drugs from New York to the Brunswick area, where they sold crack cocaine out of local apartments.

In the apartment search, which was conducted at approximately 6 p.m. and was led by the Brunswick police Special Response Team, agents discovered 80 grams of crack cocaine packaged for individual sale and $4,500 in what police believe are drug profits, Pelletier said.

[Longtime Brunswick principal abruptly resigns]

All three people arrested were transported to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland, he said. Bail was set at $5,000 for Douglin and $500 for Swisher. No bail was set for Havens, who was under a probation hold.

Pelletier said charges may be forthcoming against two other people in the apartment at the time of the search.