Maine superintendent warns parents about discrimination in their community

A Maine school district is warning parents of discrimination in their community.

In the letter sent out to parents Wednesday, MSAD 51 Superintendent Jeff Porter said in recent months that hate speech has been used throughout the district on numerous occasions.

Porter said many of the incidents involve racial slurs and discrimination.

Several students, and even parents, have brought the issues forward to faculty.

Porter said some incidents occurred off school grounds and after hours on social media.

Those issues then carried over into the next school day, causing teachers and principals to address the issue more frequently in the last several months.

Porter asks all parents to be vigilant in monitoring their child’s social media pages.

The superintendent said he plans to propose to the school board ideas around staff and student training to address the issue districtwide.