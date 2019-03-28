March 28, 2019
Mid-Maine Latest News | School Lockdown | Bangor Metro | Cary Deorganization | Today's Paper
Mid-Maine

A car went up in flames, and then the fire spread to a Maine apartment house

Courtesy of Chuck Blaquiere via CBS 13
Courtesy of Chuck Blaquiere via CBS 13
A car caught on fire and the flames then spread to a nearby home in Norway on Wednesday night.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A vehicle that went up in flames ignited an apartment building on Wednesday night in Norway.

Norway fire Chief Dennis Yates told the Sun Journal that the vehicle, owned by one of the tenants of the Main Street building, was so close that the flames spread to the side of the house.

One of the building’s walls needed to be torn down so firefighters could put out the blaze, according to the Sun Journal.

No one was injured.

The cause of the vehicle fire is still unknown, and the Maine fire marshal’s office will investigate the blaze.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like