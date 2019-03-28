A car went up in flames, and then the fire spread to a Maine apartment house

A vehicle that went up in flames ignited an apartment building on Wednesday night in Norway.

Norway fire Chief Dennis Yates told the Sun Journal that the vehicle, owned by one of the tenants of the Main Street building, was so close that the flames spread to the side of the house.

One of the building’s walls needed to be torn down so firefighters could put out the blaze, according to the Sun Journal.

No one was injured.

The cause of the vehicle fire is still unknown, and the Maine fire marshal’s office will investigate the blaze.