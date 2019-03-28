Trump appoints Jon Voight, Mike Huckabee and 8 others to Kennedy Center board

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will appoint actor Jon Voight, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and eight others to the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees, the White House announced Wednesday.

The list of appointees — the first made by Trump since taking office — also includes Carl Lindner III, co-chief executive of American Financial Group; attorney and executive Marc I. Stern; Kelcy Warren, chief executive of Energy Transfer Partners; Heather Washburne of A.G. Hill Partners; author Karen Tucker LeFrak; hotelier Kelly Roberts; and Broadway producer Daryl Roth. Trustee and arts philanthropist Adrienne Arsht was appointed to another term.

The Kennedy Center board has 36 members appointed by the president and 21 designated by Congress.

The appointees will replace David C. Bonnett, Shonda L. Rhimes, Giselle Fernandez, Norma Lee Funger, Rebecca C. Pohland, Romesh Wadhwani, Anthony Welters, Alexandra C. Stanton and Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, who are stepping down, a Kennedy Center spokeswoman said. The new appointees will serve the remainder of the six-year terms, ending Sept. 1, 2024.