UMaine coach completes football staff hirings

University of Maine head coach Nick Charlton completed his staff hirings with the addition of assistant coach Mikal Myers.

Myers, who played at the University of Connecticut, will serve as the outside linebackers coach.

“Coach Myers just recently finished an exceptional playing career at UConn and already has coaching experience after a year at AIC [American International College],” Charlton said. “He will bring tremendous energy and expertise while leading our outside linebackers.””

Myers appeared in 45 games from 2013 to 2016 at UConn, where he earned a B.A. in Communications.

As a senior defensive tackle, he posted 51 tackles while starting all 12 games. He then became a graduate assistant at AIC where he coached the linebackers.

Myers also recruited in New York and Connecticut.

MMA names swim coach

Hayley Masi has been named the head swimming coach at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine.

Masi was named MMA’s interim coach in December and helped lead the Mariners during their inaugural NCAA season. She helped the men’s team post 14 personal bests at the New England Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Association Championship.

“She has already proven that she can deliver in both training and recruiting committed swimmers,” said Maine Maritime Director of Athletics Steve Peed. “I look forward to watching her grow as the leader of this program and watching the program grow under her enthusiastic leadership.”

Masi, a 2018 graduate of the University of Massachusetts, was a four-year member of the swimming and diving team and served as captain during her senior season.

“As a new and developing program we have the ability to create a legacy and set a precedent for an extremely successful future,” Masi said. “I am really looking forward to leading such an incredible and motivated group of student-athletes.”

Peed said that going through a head coaching transition at midseason was a challenge, especially in a first-year program, but that Masi handled her duties well.

“Hayley has been incredibly invested since day one and has developed an outstanding rapport with our current, deposited and prospective swimmers,” Peed said.

The New Jersey native is working toward a master’s in Sports Coaching at West Virginia University.