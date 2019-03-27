Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 30s and low 40s with sunny skies throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Nick McCrea | BDN Nick McCrea | BDN

–In recent years the combination of rising seas and storm surge have caused flooding and damage in communities spread out along the entire coast. A $200,000 federal grant will allow the state to hire a consultant to help 10 towns located along Penobscot Bay identify the parts of town at greatest risk from rising seas and help them adapt to the higher sea levels.

–With its last full-time officer leaving, Thomaston is down to a police chief and one part-time officer. That’s got town officials considering whether to dissolve the police department and simply rely on the county sheriff for coverage.

Bob DeLong | BDN Bob DeLong | BDN

–The Bangor City Council revisited an old debate over the protection of Penjajawoc Marsh from nearby retail development near the Bangor Mall. In a 7-2 vote, the council rejected a proposal that would have grouped Stillwater Avenue with two other major Bangor roads, Broadway and Union Street, where campgrounds — along with golf courses and driving ranges — can be proposed.

–The $400,000 grant will help the Hancock County town extend its sidewalks along South Street, one of the town’s two business clusters. Blue Hill will contribute $100,000 to the project, but the likely 2021 start date has town officials worried that construction costs will grow between now and then.

Emily Burnham | BDN Emily Burnham | BDN

–Actor Alan Liam Estes was attracted to the role of Joseph Merrick, a man with severe physical deformities who was part of a traveling freak show before he attempted a normal life. Estes plays the role without a mask or costume in Ten Bucks Theatre Company’s first full-scale production in its new space at the Bangor Mall. The production opens Thursday.

In other news …

Maine

What it means to be a queer Mainer in 2019

Try this savory take on the traditional pancake

Maine woman accused of locking cats inside storage unit could face 5 years behind bars

Bangor

She was a pioneer for female academics — and her ghost may still haunt UMaine

Test confirms pepper spray was in canister that caused Bangor theater audience’s coughing

Man accused of burning 2 people alive told dispatcher box truck was ‘up in a blaze’

Business

Maine animal medicine company has a plan to expand production of cattle treatment

Canadian firm partners with one of North America’s largest mining companies to explore mining in northern Maine

Another Maine mall finds a buyer after defaulting on loan

Politics

An early poll shows Susan Collins with a lead over a likely challenger

Cancer forces Democrat to give up his seat in the Maine House

Ex-Lewiston mayor calls on city to stop ‘wildly defamatory allegations’ at public meetings after cops clear him of wrongdoing

Opinion

Rob Gronkowski’s retirement shows the realities of a dangerous game

Lawmakers said home health care was important. Now it’s time for them to do something about it.

What does the Mueller report mean for 2020?

Sports

Conor McGregor retires amid report of sex assault accusation in Ireland

Red Sox to put World Series MVP Steve Pearce on injured list

Analysis shows growing gap in NCAA basketball payouts

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.