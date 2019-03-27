March 27, 2019
Feds, fishing groups ink new understanding on offshore wind

Michael Dwyer | AP
Three of Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island, Rhode Island, Aug. 25, 2016.
The Associated Press

Federal officials said they’ve signed a 10-year memorandum of understanding about offshore wind energy with fishing industry interests on the East Coast.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced the agreement with Responsible Offshore Development Alliance on Tuesday. The alliance is a broad coalition of fishing industry groups and companies.

NOAA said the agreement’s designed to bring fishing interests together with regulators “to collaborate on the science and process of offshore wind energy development on the Atlantic Outer Continental Shelf.”

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management acting director Walter Cruickshank said wind energy developments on the shelf must take into consideration how the activities could affect the marine environment and other industries. NOAA said the memorandum will help sustain fishing opportunities while allowing energy projects.

 


