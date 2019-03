Firefighters battled a blaze on Tuesday night at a cement plant on Route 1 in Thomaston.

The fire was reported about 7:32 p.m. at the Dragon Products plant, according to the Courier-Gazette.

Crews were met with heavy flames and smoke when they arrived at the scene, the newspaper reports.

The fire was inside a building near an underground oil storage tank, the Courier-Gazette reports.

The fire was extinguished by 10 p.m.