Maine woman accused of pointing gun at son-in-law and pulling the trigger. It failed to go off.

A Paris woman is accused of sneaking into her son-in-law’s bedroom on Saturday night and pointing a loaded gun at him that failed to fire.

Mary Landers, 61, faces charges of aggravated attempted murder, burglary, terrorizing and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, according to the Sun Journal.

Landers allegedly broke into Matthew Lobb’s Ellingwood Road home in West Paris about 5:45 p.m. Saturday. She entered his room and woke him by screaming, according to a police affidavit cited by the Sun Journal.

Lobb attempted to call 911, but Landers allegedly smashed the phone and then pointed a .40-caliber handgun at him, the Sun Journal reports. When she pulled the trigger, Lobb heard the firing pin strike but the gun didn’t fire.

Lobb managed to grab the gun before Landers fled. He brought the gun to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. It was still loaded with a round jammed in the chamber, the Sun Journal reports.

Lobb and his wife apparently had an argument Saturday. His wife was not home when Landers allegedly broke into the Ellingwood Road home, according to the Sun Journal.

Landers was arrested Sunday evening and taken to the Oxford County Jail in Paris. She was released Monday after she posted bail of $30,000 worth of property, according to the Sun Journal.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.