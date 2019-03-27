5 things to do in Hancock County this weekend

BUCKSPORT — The Alamo Theatre at the Northeast Film Institute will have a viewing of “Arctic” at 6 p.m. March 29-31, 8:10 p.m. March 29-30 and 2 p.m. March 31, at 85 Main St.

Tickets are $8 general admission, $7 children 2-17 and adults 62 and over and $5 for members of Northeast Historic Film. A man stranded in the Arctic after an airplane crash must decide whether to remain in the relative safety of his makeshift camp or to embark on a deadly trek through the unknown. (98 min; PG-13). The Sunday matinee will include open captions.

HOLDEN — The Fields Pond Audubon Center will a volunteer training program on educational guides 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at the center, 216 Fields Pond Road.

Educational Guides help lead educational programs for families and youth at the Fields Pond Audubon Center. The volunteer guides need an appreciation for the natural world and a desire to share this enthusiasm with people of all ages. For information or to register, call the Fields Pond Audubon Center in Holden at 989-2591.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — For Women’s History Month, writer June Vail with give an author talk on her book “The Passion of Perfection: Gertrude Hitz Burton’s Modern Victorian Life” 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Southwest Harbor Library, 338 Main St. June Vail, professor of theater and dance at Bowdoin College, is great-granddaughter of Gertrude Burton (1861-1896) – a friend and colleague of Alexander Graham Bell, Robert E. Perry and Clara Barton. Burton also confronted the Gilded Age’s double standards by advocating sex education, marriage equality and voluntary motherhood.

BAR HARBOR — The Abbe Museum education team and Reel Pizza Cinerama will hold a viewing of the Indigenous film, “Kissed by Lightning,” 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at 33 Kennebec Place, in preparation for the second annual Abbe Museum Indian Market Film Festival. This is a free program with a suggested donation of $5. Have questions? Contact us at educator@abbemuseum.org.

STONINGTON — The Island Heritage Trust will hold a boat cruise in search for the state threatened harlequin duck from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Isle au Hault Ferry dock. Tickets are $35 for members, $45 for non-members. Contact Island Heritage Trust at 348-2455 for more information and to register.

