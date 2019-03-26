March 26, 2019
York Latest News | CMP Project | Bangor Metro | Susan Collins | Today's Paper
York

Case of ex-priest convicted of abusing altar boy back in Maine court

Rich Beauchesne | Portsmouth Herald via AP
Rich Beauchesne | Portsmouth Herald via AP
Former Massachusetts priest Ronald Paquin, accused of sexually abusing two boys repeatedly on trips to Maine in the 1980s, sits in the York County Superior Court, Nov. 26, 2018. Paquin, who was released from prison in 2015, was convicted Nov. 29, 2018, of assaulting a boy in the 1980s in Kennebunkport.
The Associated Press

The case of a former Massachusetts priest who was convicted of sexually assaulting an altar boy in Maine years ago is due to return to court later this week.

Ronald Paquin was found guilty of 11 of 24 counts of gross sexual misconduct in November and has been awaiting sentencing. The case is expected in York County Superior Court in Alfred on Friday.

Paquin’s sentencing was delayed when his attorney filed a motion requesting a mental health evaluation. A judge granted the request.

A pair of men who testified during Paquin’s trial said they were altar boys when the priest invited them on trips in the 1980s and assaulted them repeatedly. Paquin also spent more than a decade in a Massachusetts prison for sexually abusing an altar boy there.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

comments for this post are closed

You may also like