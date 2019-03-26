March 26, 2019
State

Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Wind turbines are bathed in the first rays of sunlight at the Saddleback Ridge Wind Project in Carthage, March 20, 2019.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff
Updated:

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to the low 40s north to south with sunny skies throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Janet Mills’ hometown votes to oppose $1 billion CMP project she backs

Gov. Janet Mills (third row back on right) attends the Farmington town meeting in her hometown. One of the items on the agenda was the town's vote on whether to support Central Maine Power's $1 billion transmission project that runs from the Canadian border, through Farmington and other western Maine towns, and to Lewiston.

–In a 262-to-102 vote Monday night, Gov. Janet Mill’s hometown of Farmington rescinded an earlier letter of support for a $1 billion Central Maine Power electricity transmission project that would run through the town.

She was a pioneer for female academics — and her ghost may still haunt UMaine

–Caroline Colvin taught history at the University of Maine for three decades. During her career, she became UMaine’s first woman professor and the first female in the country to be appointed the head of a university department. We’re recognizing her legacy during Women’s History Month.

What does it mean to be queer in Maine in 2019?

Randy Beal enjoys the Bangor Pride Festival at Pickering Square in Bangor in this June 28, 2014, file photo.

–Belfast’s mayor attributes some of her communication problems with city councilors to the fact that she “brings the first young, queer female voice to the role of mayor.” But the word “queer” means different things to different people in Maine, so we asked academics, advocates and others to try to put it in perspective.

Maine tribal leaders urge lawmakers to ban Native American school mascots

–The protracted fight over the use of Native American mascots in Maine public schools made it to the State House on Monday, less than a month after the last school district in the state retaining such a mascot voted to change it.

Ellsworth is preparing to add to a pedestrian trail that could someday connect the waterfront with downtown

–The city is taking steps to start construction this summer. The plan is to run the path from the brick trail north along the river through an acre of former wastewater treatment plant land and then east to the plant’s former entrance.

Key losses shouldn’t prevent UMaine women from being title contender

Maine's Fanny Wadling (51) drives to the basket while North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) defends during the first half of a first round women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 23, 2019.

–Coach Amy Vachon’s Black Bears have made back-to-back trips to the NCAA tournament. With Blanca Millan, Dor Saar and Fanny Wadling returning, UMaine has the building blocks of another league championship team.

In other news …

Maine

Maine picks new director to lead broadband push

Northern Maine ice fishing season extended until April 21

Maine company once again picked to make Easter eggs for the White House

Bangor

UMaine system takes a step toward powering Orono campus with wood and solar

Orono adds projects to planned school upgrades worth almost $17M

Bangor firefighters put out vent fire quickly

Business

Maine Maple Sunday celebrates the state’s sweetest treat

Emera Maine to be sold to western Canadian firm in $1.3 billion deal

Maine scallop season heads into last days with more closures

Politics

A Trump Republican says he’ll challenge Susan Collins from the right in 2020

Maine’s congressional delegation calls on Barr to release the Mueller report

Proposed bill could delay release of victims’ names to media

Opinion

Robert Mueller’s report should be made public. Reserve final judgment until then.

Donald Trump overpromises on campus free speech

We lost our son to heroin. Be vigilant so you don’t join our ‘club.’

Sports

Tom Brady calls Rob Gronkowski the GOAT

MDI graduate earns 2nd swimming All-America honor

Local sports: KVAC All-Conference hockey teams; middle school wrestling championship results

