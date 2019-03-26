March 26, 2019
Nation

All criminal charges dropped against Jussie Smollett, his attorneys say

Matt Marton | AP
Empire actor Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court Building for a court hearing in Chicago, March 14, 2019.
The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Attorneys for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett said charges alleging he lied to police about an attack against him have been dropped.

Smollett’s attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a Tuesday morning statement that Smollett’s record “has been wiped clean.” Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs.

A spokeswoman for Cook County prosecutors didn’t immediately respond to messages requesting comment.

Police and prosecutors have said the black and gay actor falsely reported to authorities that he was attacked Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago because he was unhappy with his pay on the Fox show and to promote his career.

 


