Maine woman accused of punching man in the face and then shooting at him with BB gun

A Skowhegan woman is accused of punching a man in the face and then shooting at him several times with a BB gun.

The Waterville Morning Sentinel reports that Mary Johnson, 35, was charged with domestic violence assault, assault, criminal mischief and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

A Somerset County sheriff’s deputy went to a West Front Street apartment about 12:30 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a disturbance, the Sentinel reports. When he arrived, the deputy encountered Johnson and 33-year-old James Lee, who lived in the apartment.

The two had reportedly gotten into an argument at a residence on Sesame Street earlier and Johnson later came to Lee’s apartment, where she allegedly punched him in the face before retreating down a stairwell where she allegedly took out a BB gun and fired at him several times, according to the Sentinel.

Lee was not struck by any of the BBs.

Johnson reportedly became “enraged” when the deputy questioned her about the incident. She was arrested and then allegedly kicked the door on the deputy’s cruiser, causing minor damage, according to the Sentinel. She is also accused of spitting in a corrections officer’s face at the Somerset County Jail in Madison.