Tuesday, March 26, 2019: Protect clean water, Collins and the environment, parents on the same side?

Collins and the environment

With her vote against former coal industry lobbyist Andrew Wheeler to serve as head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Sen. Susan Collins may want Mainers to believe that she is pro-environment. But her voting shows otherwise.

The League of Conservation Voters rates politicians’ voting environmental records. Their scoring system is simple: yea versus nay votes that are turned into percentages. Collins’ percentages vary wildly from 100 percent yea votes in 2007 and 2008 to 0 percent in 2010 and 2014. In 2018, her score was 21 percent.

In 22 years of service to a state that relies on the pristine condition of its environment for its very survival, Collins’ lifetime score is 61 percent. Sen. Angus King’s and Rep. Chellie Pingree’s scores are 90 and 96 percent, respectively.

It is clear that we cannot rely on Collins to protect our beautiful state. We need to find a fierce advocate who will consistently stand up for environmental issues and protect our agricultural, fishing and tourism industries, the very backbone of Maine.

Jo Goiran

Portland

Protect clean water

As chief scientist for the Maine Department of Environmental Protection back in 1970 and as a current board member of the Maine Lakes Society, I am appealing for everyone to ask their congressional delegates to protect the “clean water rule” and oppose the proposed “dirty water rule.”

I am not concerned about who does or does not get credit. My foremost value is the water quality of our watersheds and the connectivity that maintains them. Our nation’s lakes, ponds, reservoirs and impoundments are our crown jewels. In my opinion as a former president of the North American Lake Management Society and a lifelong member of the American Fisheries Society, I strongly advocate protecting our nation’s lakes and ponds, which are vital for the maintenance of habitats for fishery management.

The controversy of court battles and budget defeats must end. Water quality must be protected, in every state, for all future generations and should not be compromised by politics. Without clean water, we simply cannot exist. Realizing the extent of potential harm from development and expanded human footprints from our growing populations, we must use sensible regulations to protect our existing aquatic environments. The costs are real and the benefits are realistic.

My experience with Maine lakes began in 1959 and has led me to always appreciate these jewels we have. They are the waters of the people of Maine. Visit the Federal Register at federalregister.gov and search for “Waters of the United States” to make a comment opposing changes to the “clean water rule” by April 15.

Matt Scott

Belgrade

Parents on the same side?

I attended the hearing for LD 798, and I was truly moved by both sides. My heart went out to every parent who spoke, whether it was in fear of failing herd immunity or their children becoming one of those rare cases involving serious side effects or death.

But I can’t help but wonder why those parents are not on the same side. Three years ago, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 phones had begun to catch fire after their release. They recalled over 2.5 billion phones and re-evaluated the problem. Boeing has had two recent plane crashes, killing more than 300 people. The type of plane involved in both crashes has been grounded and is being re-evaluated. We have a compensation program specifically for vaccine injury that has paid out billions of dollars. So guess what, injury is real.

One set of parents is trying to prevent disease, other parents are trying to prevent disease, prevent further vaccine injury, on top of being shamed and blamed for every disease outbreak. So who is to blame? The parents fighting for a better product for everyone or the products’ manufacturers?

Moriah Estes

Old Orchard Beach