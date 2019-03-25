Maine man crashes after allegedly leading police on high-speed chase

York County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say led them on a chase with speeds reaching 100 mph.

Deputies said they tried to pull a Lexus over early Sunday morning in Arundel on Alfred Road for going 75 in a 50 mph zone, but the driver took off.

After about a mile, deputies said the driver lost control and crashed into a ditch on Goodwins Mills Road.

Deputies arrested and charged 27-year-old Thanh Nguyen of South Portland with criminal speeding, driving to endanger and OUI.

Nguyen posted the $300 bail. He is scheduled to appear in York County Superior Court in Alfred on May 10.