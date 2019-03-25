9 nurses in Maine hospital’s delivery unit are pregnant

Talk about subject matter experts.

Nine nurses at Maine Medical Center in Portland are pregnant and expecting to give birth between April and July, the hospital posted on Facebook Monday.

They all work in the hospital’s labor and delivery unit, local ABC television affiliate WMTW reported.

How’s this for a baby boom? Nine of our nurses (8 of whom are in this photo) are expecting babies between April and July! Congratulations! Posted by Maine Medical Center on Monday, March 25, 2019

“After each one of us started to say, ‘We’re pregnant,’ I think it was a happier announcement each time, and we’re all there for each other,” nurse Erin Grenier told the television station.

“I feel like every other day we would come into work and it would be like, ‘someone else is pregnant,’” fellow nurse Amanda Spear told NBC affiliate WCSH.

“It was more exciting each time seeing who else was pregnant,” another nurse, Samantha Giglio, agreed.

