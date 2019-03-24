UMaine baseball, softball teams split doubleheaders

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Right-hander Nick Silva scattered eight hits in eight innings to lead Maine to a 8-0 victory over Binghamton in the Black Bears’ America East opener on Sunday.

Binghamton won the second game of the doubleheader, 4-1.

Maine is now 2-18 and Binghamton is 8-9.

In the first game, Silva walked three and struck out two before giving way to Dillon Stimpson, who pitched a scoreless ninth.

Hernen Sardinas sparked the Maine offense with a solo home run, double and single for three RBIs while Joe Bramanti chipped in with a double, two singles and an RBI. Danny Casals added a two-run home run and single.

Shane Marshall had two hits for the Bearcats.

In the second game, Binghamton’s Ben Anderson (3-1) struck out 10 Black Bears in six innings while scattering four hits and two walks to notch the victory.

Marshall led the Bearcats with a double, two singles and an RBI.

Sardinas, Casals, Bramanti and Colin Ridley each had a hit for the Black Bears, who scored a run in the third on Kevin Doody’s sacrifice fly.

Maine returns to America East play next weekend with a three-game series against Stony Brook in New York.

Softball

Maine splits twinbill

At New Britain, Conn., on Sunday, right-hander Emily Reid allowed only one hit to lead the Maine Black Bears by Iona 3-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Manhattan topped Maine in the second game, 5-1, in the Bears’ spring-trip finale.

Maine is now 7-15, Iona is 1-14 and Manhattan is 9-10.

In the first game, Reed struck out four and walked two while improving to 2-5.

The Bears got on the scoreboard with a two-run fourth inning when Meghan Royle smacked an RBI single and Maddie Decker hit a run-scoring double.

A fielder’s choice grounder by Kelby Drews in the sixth inning plated Maine’s final run.

Decker finished with two hits.

In the second game, Manhattan’s Jessie Rising held the Bears to three hits and three walks while striking out seven en route to improving to 3-3.

Alyssa Derrick’s RBI single in the first inning accounted for the Maine run.

The Black Bears open America East play next weekend when they visit the University of Massachusetts Lowell for a three-game series.