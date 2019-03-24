Woman hit by vehicle after stopping to check on deer in Oxford County

A woman was struck by an SUV Thursday night after police say she stopped to check on a deer that had been hit by another vehicle in Paris.

The deer was hit by vehicle around 8 p.m. on Hebron Road near the intersection with Inman Road, police said. The vehicle drove off and didn’t report it, according to police.

Shortly after, another vehicle stopped and the female driver got out of her car to see how the deer was doing, police said.

She was standing in the road next to the deer when a Ford Escape hit them both, according to police.

The driver of the Ford didn’t see the woman or the deer. The driver stayed on scene to help the woman along with another witness, according to police.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, according to police.

The deer was killed.

The crash happened in a rural area that’s not well lit, police said, adding that they don’t believe any charges will be filed.