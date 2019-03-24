Jeep rolls over off I-95 into brook

A man suffered minor injuries after he lost control of his Jeep and it rolled over on Interstate 95 and landed in a brook.

The Kennebec Journal reports that a Jeep Renegade was northbound on I-95 in Augusta about 4:24 a.m. when fire officials say it hit a patch of black ice and rolled over four times before landing in a brook off the interstate.

The crash happened near Exit 112.

The driver, who was the sole occupant and was not identified, was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta with minor injuries, the Journal reports.

The Jeep was a rental, and the man was in the process of traveling from New York to New Brunswick at the time of the crash, according to the Journal.