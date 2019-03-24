Dog, cat die in Winthrop house fire

A fire killed two pets and destroyed a home in Winthrop Saturday morning, according to the Winthrop Fire Department.

Firefighters said they were dispatched to the home along Boot Cove Lane at 2:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene, crews said the home was engulfed in flames.

Two people who were renting the home were able to escape without injury but investigators said a dog and a cat died in the fire.

It took crews more than four hours to get the fire completely knocked down. The home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious, according to Winthrop fire officials.