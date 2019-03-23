Watch these 2 guys get high and describe their new magazine all about Maine weed

Maine voters legalized smoking marijuana just to get high in 2016. They’d already decriminalized lighting it up for medical reasons seventeen years earlier. The state’s first combination pot convenience store and gas station opened in December.

That’s why two Portland entrepreneurs, Matthew Bourgeois and Chris Blake, think it’s high time the state had its own glossy lifestyle magazine devoted to nothing but weed.

Called the Maine Cannabis Chronicle, the publication is due out at the end of the month. The first issue is set to be unveiled at Spring Cannabis Industry Mixer event in Portland on March 28. The pair are being advised by longtime marijuana legalization champion and activist David Boyer.

To further their goal of complete marijuana normalization, Bourgeois and Blake agreed to fire up a joint and tell us more about their new magazine.