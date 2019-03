Portland police say two dogs died in a fire on Long Wharf.

The Portland Fire Department extinguished the boat fire.

PPD currently on scene on Long Wharf. @PortlandFD extinguished a boat fire. Sad to report two dogs did not make it. There were no human injuries. pic.twitter.com/C1RNDIw4CF — Portland Police (@PolicePortland) March 23, 2019

Police say no humans were injured.