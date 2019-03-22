Saturday, March 23, 2019: Paid sick leave makes business sense, Not surprised by college admissions scandal, Healthy fun from watershed coalition

Paid sick leave makes sense for my business

My wife McGinley and I own and operate Lubec Brewing Company in Washington County. We allow our workers to earn paid sick days, not just because it is the right thing to do, but because it is a smart business decision.

I began my working career as a Naval Officer serving on board a ballistic missile submarine. I then spent nearly 30 years in the corporate sector as an executive in the technology and medical device industries. Throughout my career, and everywhere I worked, paid sick time was an important benefit for me personally as well as for everyone I ever worked with. Whether I was standing watch in the control room of my submarine, developing medical device software or manufacturing electronics, it was important that everyone be capable of doing their best — and this meant being physically healthy. As much as I may have needed a particular person’s efforts, if they came to work ill, I knew I wouldn’t get their best effort and the rest of the team would run the risk of getting ill as well. Investing in and valuing our workers is the right decision for healthy Maine businesses.

Gale White

Lubec

Not surprised by college admissions scandal

During my tenure as an admissions officer and my career as an educational consultant, I remember being offered a gift wrapped gun from an international arms dealer, vacations and cruises from up-scale resort owners and even a Mercedes if I could arrange acceptances of the children of these people to a couple of prestigious colleges.

Educational consultants, by way of introduction, are professionals who assist families in college or private school admissions for a fee. They are under pressure to produce results. Having been in the education business and still in the business for more than 50 years, I have, literally, seen it all and am not shocked at the latest revelations. Corruption in the admissions and athletic recruitment process has been going on for years.

I would take issue with an inference that the students involved are innocent victims of their parents’ criminal intent. If these young people are to develop the character to become functioning young adults, they need to own their own admissions application and resulting outcome. In my business, I do not let the parents fill out applications or negotiate application recommendations. I require my students to create their own resume and use it in admissions visits and applications, thereby gaining valuable experience in how to develop a career with an honest sense of self.

The students involved, in my opinion, should be separated from the college for fraudulent admissions and, most importantly, counseled on personal responsibility and integrity. They are not innocent victims. The colleges involved need to be investigated. I can’t believe that they didn’t suspect something.

Peter Duston

Cherryfield

Healthy fun from watershed coalition

I’m writing to express my gratitude to The Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition. This February vacation, they sponsored a free winter break day camp. Each day they had a snowshoe adventure in a different location, each a preserve of Coastal Mountain Land Trust. They were led by Cloe Chunn and Jennie Judkins, both full of fun and knowledge.

The kids (and adults) learned about different animals and their adaptations, how to identify tracks and their environment. What a great time they had! My grandson participated and just loved It.

This same program offers nature literacy in local schools. I’m so proud to live in an area that offers such healthy fun for kids.

Susan Langley

Belfast