Maine news you need to know for Friday

–Jason M. Jackson, 35, had his left arm amputated above the elbow after the shooting, which occurred Dec. 9, 2017, at the home of Tiffany Smith, 34, who also was shot. Named as defendants in the lawsuit are Marine Patrol Officer Matthew Carter, who shot the pair, and Washington County Sheriff Barry Curtis, Marine Patrol Col. Jon Cornish and the government of Washington County. Police were looking for Jackson following a reported home invasion earlier that day in East Machias.

–Maine wildlife biologists on Thursday proposed a slight increase in the number of moose permits for the coming seasons. If approved, the number of permitted hunters would jump from 2,500 to 2,820, according to a Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesman.

–Shane Sauer, 26, of Belfast died March 15 after being shot, allegedly by Austin McDevitt, 22, of Morrill, who is charged with murder. Sauer’s former employers and friends described him as “a good kid,” “well-mannered” and someone with an “even temperament.”

–The Bangor Public Works Department last Friday shifted into high gear after the Bangor Daily News released a map marking the locations of nearly 200 potholes scattered across the city’s main arteries. The department sent out six crews to work over the weekend and patch up all of the potholes within 24 hours.

–The estimated cost for renovating the idle international ferry terminal in Bar Harbor has grown by more than $2.5 million, but the Nova Scotia government says it will cover the higher expense.

–Amy Vachon graduated from the University of Maine in 2000 believing that her basketball career had ended with her participation as a player. But eventually the former guidance counselor got into coaching, and now she has the Black Bears in their second straight NCAA tournament game.

–Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumours plays at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre on Friday, the annual Cat Video Fest kicks off at the Strand Theatre in Rockland and, of course, it’s Maine Maple Sunday. Check out all the weekend events here.

In other news…

Maine

Teen accused of killing grandmother suffered abuse for years, expert testifies

Investigators say plane missed the runway at Presque Isle airport

LaGrange man to serve 5 years for fleeing police in stolen cars, including police cruiser

Bangor

Brewer High students walk a day in police officers’ shoes

Bill that would’ve delayed the I-395 connector project is unanimously rejected

Man accused of robbing two Bangor banks around Christmas pleads not guilty

Business

Class-action lawsuit bid against CMP for high bills stalls until at least October

How $60,000 will be divvied up to beautify downtown Waterville

ReEnergy to tear down its shuttered Fort Fairfield biomass plant

Politics

Maine’s about to get a look at what its own Green New Deal would look like

Key CMP critic introduces bill to stymie $1 billion hydro corridor

Trump signs executive order on free speech at college campuses

Opinion

Conversion therapy doesn’t work and is harmful. Maine should ban it.

Democrats should really shut up about packing the Supreme Court

Land conservation matters, in a neighborhood and in the forest

Sports

Hampden Academy star to play basketball at Husson

Canadian center fielder to anchor Husson’s quest for postseason return

Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants prostitution video blocked from public

