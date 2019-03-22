Dog food recalled nationwide for the second time this year

Hill’s Pet Nutrition announced this week that it expanded its voluntary recall of dog food to include 33 varieties because the food included elevated levels of vitamin D.

The affected products include some canned dog food that was sold at pet stores and veterinary clinics around the country. It does not involve dry food, cat food or treats, according to a press release from Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

The recall was caused by the same vitamin mix from an American supplier that caused the previous Jan. 31 recall. The company originally learned of the issue with the canned food after receiving a complaint about a dog showing signs of elevated vitamin D levels. An investigation determined an issue with the supply, according to the company.

“While vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, ingestion of elevated levels can lead to potential health issues depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure, and dogs may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss,” Hills Pet Nutrition said. “When consumed at very high levels, vitamin D can in rare cases lead to potentially life threatening health issues in dogs, including renal dysfunction.”

Contact your vet if your dog has consumed the recalled products and his showing any symptoms. “In most cases, complete recovery is expected after discontinuation of feeding,” Hills Pet Nutrition said. Those who purchased the recalled products should dispose of them immediately or return the unopened product to the retailer for a refund.

For a full list of products recalled, visit the FDA website. For more information, visit www.hillspet.com or call 800-445-5777.