Vassalboro man accused of assaulting infant son

A 23-year-old Vassalboro man has been charged with aggravated assault after his infant son was hospitalized with serious injuries, a state police spokesman said.

Dylan J. Wood was arrested Saturday and taken to the Kennebec County Jail, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a Friday morning news release.

Wood is accused of assaulting his eight-month-old son, who McCausland said has been at Maine Medical Center in Portland since he was injured on Jan. 2.

Wood has been released from the jail on bail, McCausland said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.