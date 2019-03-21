Vermont skier wins second event at US Alpine Speed Championships

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — Ryan Cochran-Siegle of Stocksboro, Vermont, claimed his second title of the U.S. Alpine Speed Championships on Wednesday, winning the Super G in 1 minute, 10.79 seconds at Sugarloaf.

Separated by just two-tenths of a second, teammates River Radamus and Tommy Biesemeyer rounded out the men’s podium in 1:11.48 and 1:11.68, respectively.

After she narrowly missed the podium with a fourth-place finish on Tuesday, Nina O’Brien threw down a blistering one-run time of 1:15.01 to defend her women’s Super G national title. She was followed closely by teammates A.J. Hurt (1:15.20) and Keely Cashman (1:15.64).

Sugarloaf’s Sam Morse cracked the top 20 in 1:12.98.

The U.S. Alpine Championships give up-and-coming athletes looking to advance their position on the U.S. Ski Team a chance to face off against A-Team stars.

This is the seventh time Sugarloaf has played host to the championships, having previously done so in 1996, 1997, 2006, 2008, 2015, and 2017.

This year marks the first time that the U.S. Alpine Championships have split speed and technical disciplines into separate events at different mountains. National championships in technical events will be contested March 23-26 at the U.S. Alpine Championships in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire.